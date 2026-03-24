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Rockets launched from Iraq’s Mosul towards US base in Syria, say sources

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MOSUL, Iraq, March 23 - At least seven rockets were launched from the Iraqi town of Rabi'a towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Monday, two Iraqi security sources, the first attack of its kind since the start of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign on Iran.

A rocket launcher platform, fixed on a top of a burnt truck, was seized in the Rabi'a district, west of Mosul. It is believed that the launcher was used to fire the seven rockets towards the Rmeilan base in Syria, the sources said.

It was the first cross‑border attack targeting U.S. troops in Syria since the start of the U.S.–Israel war with Iran, they added.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has already spilled beyond Iran's borders, as Tehran has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. military installations, and Israel has launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah fired across the border. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.