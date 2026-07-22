Rights group urges Vietnam to release five arrested over Ho Chi Minh book

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HANOI, July 22 - Human Rights Watch on Wednesday called on Vietnam to release a former business executive and four other people over their roles in the publication and promotion of a book about Ho Chi Minh that allegedly contained anti-state content.

Police two weeks ago arrested Nguyen Thanh Nam, author of the book titled "In Conversation with Thanh: A New Account of the Light," on charges of making, storing and disseminating anti-state propaganda, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Police have subsequently arrested four other people, including senior officials from the Vietnam Writers' Association Publishing House, on similar charges.

"The wave of arrests for a book about Ho Chi Minh sends a chilling message to all Vietnamese writers, journalists, and publishers that the proclaimed new era of 'national rise' just means more repression," said Elaine Pearson, Human Rights Watch's Asia director, in a statement.

Despite decades of economic reform and greater social openness, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party maintains strict control over the media and tolerates little dissent.

The Ministry of Public Security said the book "distorts history and the policies and guidelines of the Party and State, insults President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap and many other Party and State leaders."

Published in April, the book recounts Ho Chi Minh's life and revolutionary career through conversations between a teacher and a student. It was withdrawn in June following criticism from party members and online commentators.

Reuters could not immediately reach lawyers or representatives of the detainees for comment.

More than 20 Vietnamese newspapers were later fined for publishing articles promoting the book, according to state media reports.

The public security ministry said the investigation was continuing. Those convicted under Article 117 of Vietnam's Penal Code, which criminalises the production, storage or dissemination of information deemed to oppose the state, can face prison terms of up to 20 years. REUTERS