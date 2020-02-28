RI suspends classes today after student tests positive for virus

Raffles Institution is suspending all activities today to allow its premises to be thoroughly disinfected after a 12-year-old RI student was confirmed as one of three new coronavirus cases in Singapore.

The other two cases, which were revealed yesterday by the Ministry of Health, were the boy's 64-year-old family member and a 44-year-old man - bringing the number of cases here to 96.

Beyond the one-day suspension, students and staff who had recently come into contact with the infected Secondary 1 student will be put on a 14-day leave of absence. Co-curricular activities will also be put off for two weeks.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who described the case as "the youngest student to date" to have caught the coronavirus, said the boy was last in school last Friday, and had been on medical leave since.

He added on Facebook: "Principal Frederick Yeo has spoken to the boy and told me that he is feeling well and in good spirits."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned the entry of Muslim pilgrims from coronavirus-hit countries seeking to worship at the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as the kingdom attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has told tour agencies here to ensure that would-be pilgrims who are affected are informed, and efforts made to adjust their plans.

Elsewhere, South Korea reported 505 new cases yesterday, marking its largest daily jump since the first patient was confirmed, and taking the national tally to 1,766. The US issued a new warning against travel to South Korea, and their militaries postponed a joint drill.