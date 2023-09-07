Rescuers race to save ill US cave explorer trapped 1,000m underground

Cave explorer Mark Dickey suffered gastrointestinal bleeding underground, but is reportedly now able to stand up unaided. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

MERSIN, Turkey – More than 150 rescuers raced on Thursday to reach an American who fell ill and became trapped some 1,000m underground in a cave he was exploring in southern Turkey.

Mr Mark Dickey, 40, was on an international exploration mission in the Morca cave in the Taurus mountains when he began suffering gastrointestinal bleeding, Turkey’s Tumaf caving federation said in a statement.

“Several international teams, including Croats and Italians, are aiding in the operations. The guy is some 1,000m deep. They are dividing the ascent in seven sections,” Tumaf head Bulent Genc told Reuters.

“They expect (rescue operations) to take 10 days, but it may be shorter if the guy’s better or longer if his situation worsens,” Mr Genc said, adding that Mr Dickey’s condition has improved and he is now able to stand on his own.

Tumaf said a phone line to reach a depth of 1,040m was set up, and that Croatian rescuers were setting up an additional “CaveLink” communications system as backup.

It said medics at the scene would decide whether it was possible for Mr Dickey to be pulled out without a stretcher.

Footage from the rescue operation showed Turkish and international teams setting up tents and cables outside the sinkhole, Turkey’s third-largest, which is at an altitude of 2,140m. REUTERS

More On This Topic
‘We must not forget’: Thailand marks cave rescue anniversary of Wild Boars football team
Spanish climber ends 500 days of isolation in underground cave

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top