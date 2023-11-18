Rescuers in India tunnel collapse await drilling machine on 7th day

Members of rescue teams are awaiting the arrival of a second digging machine on Nov 18 to restart operations after they hit a snag. PHOTO: REUTERS
SILKYARA, India - Rescuers trying to reach workers trapped for nearly a week in a collapsed highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas were awaiting the arrival of a second digging machine on Nov 18 to restart operations after they hit a snag.

The disaster management office revised the number of people trapped since Nov 12 morning in the tunnel in Uttarakhand state to 41 from 40. All are safe, the authorities have said.

The augur machine drilling through the debris broke on Nov 17.

A new machine, being airlifted from Indore in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was expected to reach the accident site around noon (2.30pm, Singapore time) said Mr Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer.

Senior officers from the agency were on their way from the capital New Delhi to assist in the rescue, Patwal said.

Authorities have not said what caused the 4.5-km tunnel to cave in, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

Of the 50 to 60 workers on the overnight shift at the time of the collapse, those near the exit got out of the tunnel, which is on national highway that is part of the Char Dham Hindu pilgrimage route.

Work was suspended on Nov 17 after a "large-scale cracking sound" was heard as rescue workers sought to restart the drilling machine, according to a report from the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation. REUTERS

