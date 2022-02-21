Reinventing tourism to prepare for mass travel: Inquirer

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - After almost two years of travel restrictions, the Philippines finally reopened its doors on Feb 10 to international tourists.

More than 7,000 visitors have since arrived from countries like the United States, Australia, China, and Japan as of last week - a mix of returning tourists, balikbayans, and revenge travellers.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat said stakeholders in the tourism industry were ecstatic over the government's decision to reopen the country's international borders to fully vaccinated tourists.

The reopening is expected to boost the tourism sector which took a beating when the government imposed severe lockdowns in 2020.

In 2019, before the pandemic, the country welcomed 8.26 million visitors but numbers fell by as much as 82 per cent in 2020 to 1.48 million (2021 figures are expected to be released in June).

This severely impacted the industry: tourism's share to the gross domestic product fell to 5.4 per cent in 2020 from 12.8 per cent in 2019; the average share over the past five years has been at 10.5 per cent. In the process, about 1.1 million tourism-related jobs were lost.

Given this low base, economists are predicting a strong rebound for the sector as the world begins to open up again.

Tourism workers, many of them idle during the lockdowns and therefore no income, welcomed the news.

In Intramuros, Manila, a kutsero was preparing the few horses he had left, while a tourist boat worker in Loboc River, Bohol, was hopeful that, finally, they would not have to operate at a loss.

Officials believe that bringing back international tourists would have a multiplier effect on other industries such as agriculture and fisheries as demand for their products will increase.

"Masaya sila na finally bukas na, ibig sabihin, everything is going back to normal," Ms Puyat said.

But should things really return to pre-pandemic normal?

The study, "Bootstrapping tourism post-Covid-19: A systems thinking approach" published in September 2021, said the tourism industry should use the pandemic as an opportunity to "reinvent and rectify" old models and move toward sustainable tourism.

To do this it proposed a three-fold strategy: 1) less emphasis on destination and more on the value chain by tapping into the resources of local communities (accommodation, attractions, transport, food and beverage, souvenirs, etc.) to offer a unique travel experience to tourists; 2) customise services and split to smaller tour groups to help lessen community and environmental disturbances; and 3) focus on quality over quantity, or smaller segments instead of mass-based travel.

Mass tourism, while it gave more jobs and boosted related businesses, also undoubtedly brought headaches such as traffic, overcrowding, garbage, destruction of cultural spots and natural habitats, and with little benefit to local communities that had to bear the brunt of higher real estate prices and more expensive cost of living.