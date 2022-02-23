Regional Round-up Podcast: Political issues arise ahead of Johor state polls

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:59 Impact of the European Union's expansion of its sanctions on Myanmar's military junta

02:29 Slow progress of implementing the five-point peace plan between Asean and Myanmar's military junta

03:57 Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Najib Razak is 'not one bit remorseful' after 1MDB funds scandal, ahead of Johor state polls

05:35 Official negotiations between Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance over after PKR decides to name its candidates for the remaining 7 seats

06:56 Indonesia seeking to launch a home-grown Covid-19 vaccine, the Merah Putih, in August

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

