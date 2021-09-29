Regional Round-up Podcast: Why Malaysia is allowing interstate travel despite Covid surge

Regional Round-up Ep 17: Why Malaysia is allowing interstate travel despite Covid surge

10:43 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Why is inter-state travel to be allowed from October despite Malaysia's Covid-19 high number of cases? (2:40)

2. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo's budget of 2714 trillion rupiah approved by Parliament (4:24)

3. 70,000 homes inundated and 6 killed by floods caused by tropical storm, Dianmu in Thailand (6:33)

4. Phillippines' President Rodrigo Duterte to roll out vaccination programmes for the public from October (8:20)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

