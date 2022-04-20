Regional Round-up Podcast: Troubled Sri Lanka makes a request to IMF for Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) support

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
Dr. Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker.
In this week's episode, we discuss the latest news of troubled Sri Lanka making a request to IMF for Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) support to mitigate supply chain issues. Taiwan records a spike in Covid-19 cases recently and the Indonesian government's latest survey reveals that almost all Indonesians have developed antibodies against Covid-19.
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin & Penelope Lee
