Regional Round-up Podcast: Thailand plans to reopen by January 2022

Thailand's capital city is set to reopen for visitors on Oct 1.PHOTO: AFP
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Current protest situation in Myanmar and peace deal situation (1:45) 

2. Situation after Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) declares a state of emergency (2:53)

3. Outside government views on the China-Myanmar corridor (4:36)

4. Thailand's plans to fully reopen without quarantine by January 2022 (5:41)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

