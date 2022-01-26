Regional Round-Up Podcast: Singapore and Indonesia agree on realignment of boundary among other bilateral issues

PM Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at The Sanchaya in Bintan for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:49 Singapore and Indonesia ties took a major step after the conclusion of agreements on 3 long standing bilateral issues

07:13 Malaysia government announces that they will not bring back movement control order

08:57 Thailand and Saudi Arabia finally held their first high-level talks yesterday after 3 decades

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

