Regional Round-up Podcast: Sarawak's state legislative election campaigns amid the Covid-19 Omicron variant

Regional Round-up Ep 27: Sarawak's state legislative election campaigns amid the Covid-19 Omicron variant
10:42 mins
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow, Singapore Institute of International Affairs - standing in for The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez who is on leave - chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
0:48 A record of 349 candidates contesting for 82 seats in the Sarawak state legislative election
2:56 Najib Razak's appeal to postpone 1MDB proceedings rejected by the court
4:39 The purpose and significance of Malaysia's Foreign Minister Dato' Saifuddin Abdullah's two-day official visit to China
6:01 Indonesia cancels year-end planned restrictions as Covid-19 vaccination rate and testing improves
7:05 Aung San Suu Kyi's jail sentence reduced from four years to two years, as Myanmar's military junta grants partial pardon
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories: https://str.sg/3xRX
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!