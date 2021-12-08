Regional Round-up Podcast: Sarawak's state legislative election campaigns amid the Covid-19 Omicron variant

Regional Round-up Ep 27: Sarawak's state legislative election campaigns amid the Covid-19 Omicron variant

10:42 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow, Singapore Institute of International Affairs - standing in for The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez who is on leave - chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

0:48 A record of 349 candidates contesting for 82 seats in the Sarawak state legislative election

2:56 Najib Razak's appeal to postpone 1MDB proceedings rejected by the court

4:39 The purpose and significance of Malaysia's Foreign Minister Dato' Saifuddin Abdullah's two-day official visit to China

6:01 Indonesia cancels year-end planned restrictions as Covid-19 vaccination rate and testing improves

7:05 Aung San Suu Kyi's jail sentence reduced from four years to two years, as Myanmar's military junta grants partial pardon

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

