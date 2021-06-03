Regional Round-up Podcast: Reviewing Malaysia's Covid-19 full movement control order

Regional Round-up Ep 1: Reviewing Malaysia's Covid full movement control order
9:18 mins
Synopsis: Every Wednesday, The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez analyses South-east Asia's top news developments with Money FM's Elliott Danker.
They chat about the following:
1. Sabah outrage at 16 Chinese military aircraft flying into Malaysian airspace on Monday earlier this week (1:45)
2. Reviewing Malaysia's latest Full Movement Control Order from June 1-14 ( 3:24)
3. Thailand's economic stimulus plans to try and heal the damage from Covid-19 (6:09)
4. The Filipino mayor of a farming town an hour's drive north of Manila is promising to raffle a cow each month, starting September, to get his constituents to take shots of Covid-19 vaccines from China or Russia (7:19)
Produced by: Money FM 89.3 & Ernest Luis
Edited by: Aleemah Basirah
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/leslie-lopez
Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider
Discover Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!