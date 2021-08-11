Regional Round-up Podcast: Political turmoil stirring in Malaysia and Thailand

Regional Round-up Ep 10: Political turmoil stirring in Malaysia and Thailand

10:14 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's premiership hanging in the balance (1:44)

2. Possible outcomes when confidence vote conducted in Parliament in September (3:37)

3. What can Tan Sri Muhyiddin do to gain that confidence vote (5:24)

4. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha revoking his order to ban dissemination of Covid-19 information (6:52)

5. Frustrations towards how the Malaysian and Thai governments are handling the pandemic (8:36)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

