Regional Round-up Podcast: Political turmoil stirring in Malaysia and Thailand

Regional Round-up Ep 10: Political turmoil stirring in Malaysia and Thailand
10:14 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's premiership hanging in the balance (1:44)
2. Possible outcomes when confidence vote conducted in Parliament in September (3:37)
3. What can Tan Sri Muhyiddin do to gain that confidence vote (5:24)
4. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha revoking his order to ban dissemination of Covid-19 information (6:52)
5. Frustrations towards how the Malaysian and Thai governments are handling the pandemic (8:36)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/leslie-lopez
Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider
Discover Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!