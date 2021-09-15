Regional Round-up Podcast: Najib Razak's advisory role in Malaysian Parliament

Regional Round-up Ep 15: Najib Razak's advisory role in Malaysian Parliament
11:46 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. Malaysia's 14th Parliament signs memorandum of understanding for transformation and political stability (2:22)
2. Former Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak's role as an advisor for the government (6:29)
3. Phillipines set to reopen despite increase in Covid-19 cases (8:08)
4. Bali eased travel restrictions but stricter measures for international tourists (10:00)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
