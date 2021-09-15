Regional Round-up Podcast: Najib Razak's advisory role in Malaysian Parliament

Former prime ministers (clockwise from left) Muhyiddin Yassin, Najib Razak and Mahathir Mohamad will be in attendance.
Former prime ministers (clockwise from left) Muhyiddin Yassin, Najib Razak and Mahathir Mohamad will be in attendance.PHOTOS: REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    39 min ago

Regional Round-up Ep 15: Najib Razak's advisory role in Malaysian Parliament

11:46 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Malaysia's 14th Parliament signs memorandum of understanding for transformation and political stability (2:22)

2. Former Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak's role as an advisor for the government (6:29)

3. Phillipines set to reopen despite increase in Covid-19 cases (8:08)

4. Bali eased travel restrictions but stricter measures for international tourists (10:00)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Topics: 