Regional Round-up Podcast: Much anticipated debate between Anwar Ibrahim and Najib Razak lacked substance

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim(right) and former premier Najib Razak(left) duked it out in a public debate on Thursday, May 12 in a bid to shape voters' political views ahead of a general election. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Adrian Abraham, sitting in for Elliott Danker.

In this week's episode, we discuss the sentiments surrounding the live debate between Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Najib Razak are mixed. Vivian Balakrishnan visited the country as well to strengthen its ties with Singapore. The recently concluded US-ASEAN summit renews their ties as well. Lastly, the election for the Bangkok governor could be an indication of how the next national polls will go.

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

