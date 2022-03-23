Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia’s plan to raise national minimum wage faces local industry protest

In this episode, we discuss the protest against a government plan to raise the national minimum wage. PHOTO: REUTERS
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
59 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

In this week's episode, they analyse the protest by Malaysian industries against a government plan to raise the national minimum wage, a formal declaration by the Biden administration that Myanmar's army committed genocide against Rohingya, and Marcos Jr.'s boost of support from Rodrigo Duterte’s party ahead of the Philippines' elections.

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Dan Koh & Penelope Lee

