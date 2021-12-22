Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysian response to government's poor flood management

A man holds onto barriers as he waits to be evacuated by a rescue team in Shah Alam, Selangor on December 20, 2021, as Malaysia faces some of its worst floods for years. PHOTO: AFP
December 22, 2021

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:15 How Malaysians are responding to their government's poor flood management, especially just outside Kuala Lumpur

03:30 Anger of Malaysian society over this sudden crisis and slow response of authorities

04:30 Gabungan Parti Sarawak's (GPS) whopping win in polls over the weekend and impact on Malaysian politics 

06:32 Global-warning debate in Asia following rising death toll from super typhoon in Philippines

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

