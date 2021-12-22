Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysian response to government's poor flood management

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:15 How Malaysians are responding to their government's poor flood management, especially just outside Kuala Lumpur
03:30 Anger of Malaysian society over this sudden crisis and slow response of authorities
04:30 Gabungan Parti Sarawak's (GPS) whopping win in polls over the weekend and impact on Malaysian politics
06:32 Global-warning debate in Asia following rising death toll from super typhoon in Philippines
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
