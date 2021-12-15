Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysian Parliament passes largest budget for 2022

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:57 US' Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South-east Asia region to bolster economic and security cooperation

02:59 The significance behind Malaysian Parliament passing constitutional amendments to elevate the status of Sabah and Sarawak

04:32 Malaysian Parliament passed the largest budget of MYR 332.1 billion for the year 2022

06:07 National Unity government led by supporters of Aang Sang Suu Kyi has recognised Tether, a form of cryptocurrency, as an official currency for local use

07:32 A possible salt tax to be implemented in Thailand

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

