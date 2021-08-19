Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia awaits its next Prime Minister

The MPs had backed Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the outgoing deputy premier, to be prime minister.
The MPs had backed Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the outgoing deputy premier, to be prime minister.PHOTO: BERNAMA
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Regional Round-up Ep 11: Malaysia awaits the next Prime Minister

12:36 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Adrian Abraham and Ryan Huang about the following points:

1. Latest developments in Malaysia's leadership stalemate (1:10)

2. Is there a possible comeback for Muhyiddin? (5:29)

3. What are the odds of Anwar-era? (9:10)

4. Chances of Mahathir or his son becoming the next Prime Minister (10:45)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Topics: 