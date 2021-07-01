Regional Round-up Podcast: Indonesia's critical challenges as it enters hard Covid-19 lockdown

Regional Round-up Ep 4: Indonesia's critical challenges as it enters hard Covid-19 lockdown
11:13 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. Indonesia entering a hard lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19 (1:38)
2. Slow pace of Malaysia’s latest RM150 billion ((S$48.6 billion) package rollout (5:30)
3. How calls from Malaysia’s King to reconvene Parliament might be putting pressure on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (8:00)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/leslie-lopez
Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider
Discover Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!