Regional Round-up Podcast: How will the Aukus nuclear trilateral deal affect South-east Asia?

Regional Round-up Ep 16: How will the Aukus nuclear trilateral deal affect South-east Asia?

12:22 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Worries over potential nuclearisation in South-east Asia due to the Aukus trilateral security partnership agreement between the US, UK and Australia recently announced (1:57)

2. Implications over Australia's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines (4:07)

3. Possible issues that could arise following the multilateral relationship (5:36)

4. Malaysia's new portal for vaccinated travellers to apply for home quarantine (7:12)

5. Indonesia's authorities cracking down on tax evasion to build up government revenues (9:47)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!