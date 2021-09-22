Regional Round-up Podcast: How will the Aukus nuclear trilateral deal affect South-east Asia?

Regional Round-up Ep 16: How will the Aukus nuclear trilateral deal affect South-east Asia?
12:22 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. Worries over potential nuclearisation in South-east Asia due to the Aukus trilateral security partnership agreement between the US, UK and Australia recently announced (1:57)
2. Implications over Australia's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines (4:07)
3. Possible issues that could arise following the multilateral relationship (5:36)
4. Malaysia's new portal for vaccinated travellers to apply for home quarantine (7:12)
5. Indonesia's authorities cracking down on tax evasion to build up government revenues (9:47)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!