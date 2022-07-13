Regional Round-up Podcast: Future of Sri Lanka in question

Doctors in Malaysia are bracing themselves for a growing manpower crunch, as a shortage driven by transfers and resignations could be compounded by a predicted Covid-19 wave. PHOTO: AFP
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
41 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker.

They discuss Malaysia and Philippines' respective ongoing struggles with Covid-19, the battle between Malaysia and Indonesia in palm oil exports, and the future of leadership in Sri Lanka following the current president's recent removal from power.

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

---

