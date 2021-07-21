Regional Round-up Podcast: Covid-19 era personal responsibility challenges in South-east Asia

Regional Round-up Ep 7: Covid era personal responsibility challenges in South-east Asia

9:43 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Indonesia becoming epicentre for Covid-19 cases in South-east Asia (1:20)

2. Getting religious leaders on board with government plans to help convince the public (2:30)

3. Are Malaysians desensitised or suffering from fatigue when it comes to Covid-19 measures? (5:41)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

