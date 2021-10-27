Regional Round-up Podcast: Assessing the call for an Asean travel corridor in Covid era

Regional Round-up Ep 21: Assessing the call for an Asean travel corridor in Covid era

10:44 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Ryan Huang and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Climate change - one of the main issues of the Asean summit (1:07)

2. US President Joe Biden's US$100m initiative to strengthen ties with Asean (2:10)

3. The impact of Myanmar's absence from the Asean summit (3:26)

4. United Nations appoints Singaporean Noeleen Heyzer as new special envoy to Myanmar (6:25)

5. Indonesia's call for an Asean travel corridor during Covid era (7:55)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

