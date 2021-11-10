Regional Round-up Podcast: Possibility of land travel lane between Singapore and Malaysia

Regional Round-up Ep 23: Possibility of land travel lane between Singapore and Malaysia
10:34 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. Flight Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia begins Nov 29 and the possibility of a land travel lane (0:47)
2. The justification behind Malaysia's High Court ordering the Government to return assets seized from former Prime Minister Najib Razak and family (3:33)
3. Melaka election happening on Nov 20 in a three-cornered fight (5:49)
4. Former Governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, claims Myanmar's junta Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is open to working with the world on humanitarian relief (8:28)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
