Regional Round-up Podcast: Possibility of land travel lane between Singapore and Malaysia

Regional Round-up Ep 23: Possibility of land travel lane between Singapore and Malaysia

10:34 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Flight Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia begins Nov 29 and the possibility of a land travel lane (0:47)

2. The justification behind Malaysia's High Court ordering the Government to return assets seized from former Prime Minister Najib Razak and family (3:33)

3. Melaka election happening on Nov 20 in a three-cornered fight (5:49)

4. Former Governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, claims Myanmar's junta Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is open to working with the world on humanitarian relief (8:28)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!