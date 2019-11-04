Regional leaders skip Asean-US summit, Trump calls for 'special summit' in US next year

SINGAPORE - Top Asean leaders did not attend Monday's meeting with the United States, with the majority opting to send their deputies instead.

This included Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was in a meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison at the time.

The Asean-US Summit was attended by only three prime ministers from the region - Thailand's Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnam's Ngyuen Xuan Phuc, and Laos' Thongloun Sisoulith.

Thailand is hosting this year's Asean Summit and will hand over the chairmanship to Vietnam next year. Laos is the current country coordinator for Asean-US relations.

Washington sent a relatively low-level delegation to this year's Asean Summit - a decision that was widely perceived as a snub given that other top leaders were present. These include Mr Narendra Modi from India, Mr Li Keqiang from China, Mr Shinzo Abe from Japan and Mr Dmitry Medvedev from Russia.

This year, US President Donald Trump sent as his special envoy National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, along with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

At the Asean-US Summit, Mr O'Brien read out a letter from Mr Trump in which the president invited Asean leaders to the United States for a "special summit" in the first quarter of next year.

"This will provide an excellent opportunity for us to broaden and deepen our cooperation on matters of great importance to the nearly one billion people the US and the Asean nations have the privilege to represent."

In his letter, Mr Trump also assured leaders that his special envoy was "well-placed to speak authoritatively" on issues that were of interest to both the US and Asean.

In his eight-minute speech, Mr O'Brien assured regional leaders of the "rock solid American commitment in word and deed to our friends, allies, and partners in Asean".

He also had strong words for China's behaviour in the South China Sea.

"Beijing has used intimidation to try to stop Asean nations from exploiting their offshore resources, blocking access to US$2.5 trillion (S$3.39 trillion) in oil and gas reserves alone," he said.

"These tactics go against the rules of respect, fairness and international law. The region has no interest in a new imperial era where a big country can rule others on the theory that might makes right."

He stressed that the US played an important role in helping Asean nations uphold sovereignty through efforts such as security assistance and joint navy exercises.

On Sunday, wire agency AFP quoted a senior White House official as saying that both Mr Trump and Mr Pence were unable to attend because they were "very engaged in campaigning" for a string of governors' races.

The official added that Mr Trump trusted Mr O'Brien "to go out and take care of big problems and small problems".

This is the second year in a row that President Trump has skipped the Asean summit. Vice President Mike Pence attended last year's meeting in Singapore.

In contrast, Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama attended every Asean-US and East Asia Summit from 2011, with the exception of 2013 when he was forced to cancel to deal with a partial government shutdown at home.