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Record high support for New Zealand Greens boosts chance of centre-left coalition, poll shows

New Zealand's Prime Minister and Leader of the National Party, Christopher Luxon, speaks at the New Zealand National Party's election campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland

Sept 28 - Support rose to 16% for New Zealand's Green Party a poll published on Monday showed, its highest ever recorded, as National and Labour fell to 28% each ahead of a general election set for November 7.

The poll by 1News Verian suggested Labour, the Greens, Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party could govern in a left-leaning coalition with 65 seats, against 59 for National, ACT and NZ First.

• Labour's 28% support was its lowest since February 2024, down 2 points from August.

• National's 28% support was its lowest since 2021.

• The poll surveyed 1,004 voters from September 23 to 27, with 13% undecided or declining to say.

• New Zealand's electoral system favours coalitions, with the result still too close to call.

• Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has previously said his National Party was unlikely to work with Opportunity because of its tax policies. REUTERS