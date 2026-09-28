Record high support for New Zealand Greens boosts chance of centre-left coalition, poll shows
Sept 28 - Support rose to 16% for New Zealand's Green Party a poll published on Monday showed, its highest ever recorded, as National and Labour fell to 28% each ahead of a general election set for November 7.
The poll by 1News Verian suggested Labour, the Greens, Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party could govern in a left-leaning coalition with 65 seats, against 59 for National, ACT and NZ First.
• Labour's 28% support was its lowest since February 2024, down 2 points from August.
• National's 28% support was its lowest since 2021.
• The poll surveyed 1,004 voters from September 23 to 27, with 13% undecided or declining to say.
• New Zealand's electoral system favours coalitions, with the result still too close to call.
• Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has previously said his National Party was unlikely to work with Opportunity because of its tax policies. REUTERS