City of change: Hong Kong marks 25th anniversary of handover

Twenty-five years after Hong Kong's return to China, schoolchildren learn Mandarin in classrooms, China's top firms are listed on the city's stock exchange, and one of Hong Kong's biggest media moguls sits in prison.

Under the "one country, two systems" policy, the city is promised 50 years of autonomy on most matters except defence and foreign affairs.

The former British colony is to have rights such as freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, unseen in mainland China. Hong Kong has its own judiciary based on Common Law, a legislature and Cantonese - a lingua franca different from that on the mainland.

Yet, halfway through the five decades, a sweeping national security law and changes in the electoral system have meant shrinking room for dissent and fewer alternative voices in the public sphere, along with signs of the mainland's growing influence.

