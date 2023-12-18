Rare snowfall in southern China as deep freeze grips the north

BEIJING - The cold weather sweeping China brought rare snowfall on Dec 18, as far south as the province of Guangdong, while temperatures in the chilly north plunged to near historic lows for the month.

In a week of unexpectedly frigid weather, temperatures have fallen to lows below zero in northern areas, disrupting road, rail and air transport and even causing a brake failure in a commuter train in Beijing, the capital.

Forecasters early in November had predicted a warmer winter in 2023 due to the El Nino phenomenon, while warning that temperatures could fluctuate after one of the warmest Octobers in decades.

On Dec 18 in Guangdong, where snow is generally limited to the northernmost areas, snowfall blanketed the top of a mountain in a city just 80km north of the provincial capital Guangzhou by the coast.

A low of 8 deg C was forecast for Guangzhou, compared to the province's typical early winter temperatures that hover in the double digits, while January averages around 14 deg C.

Guangzhou officials urged precautions, especially for the old and young who may be vulnerable to "cold wave illnesses", as winter advances.

In neighbouring Guangxi, where President Xi Jinping called last week for an "all-out" emergency response, sleet has been forecast for some cities, including Guilin.

Snow flurries were seen in the commercial hub of Shanghai on Dec 18.

In Beijing, Dec 18’s morning temperatures dropped to minus 15.5 deg C - near the 1952 historic low of minus 15.2 deg C for Dec 19 and minus -17.7 deg C for Dec 20 that year. The lowest recorded December temperature was minus 18.3 deg C.

Trapped tourists

Low temperatures will prevail until Dec 21, the national forecaster warned, with northern areas, Inner Mongolia and some areas around the Yangtze river to be 7 deg C lower than is typical.

On Dec 18, the city of Hohhot in Inner Mongolia, is expected to experience a low of minus 22 deg C while the mercury will sink to minus -5 deg C in Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan.

Rain and snow could lash the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze and its south, including parts of Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces as well as Shanghai.

Local heavy snow can be expected, the forecaster added.

Taking advantage of the early sub-freezing weather, Harbin, a city in the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang, will host its largest-ever ice sculpture festival in a park sprawling across 810,000 sq m.