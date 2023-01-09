Qin Gang: From Wimbledon umpire to China’s foreign minister

BEIJING - What do a career diplomat and a certified professional tennis umpire have in common?
Both jobs require the ability to stay calm and focused under pressure and have great communication skills, among other things.
BEIJING - What do a career diplomat and a certified professional tennis umpire have in common?
Both jobs require the ability to stay calm and focused under pressure and have great communication skills, among other things.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.