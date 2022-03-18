Putting on a new coat

Workers repainting the 25m-high Observation Tower at Toa Payoh Town Park yesterday.

Known as Toa Payoh Town Garden in the 1970s, this park spans 4.8ha of plant and tree life, man-made ponds, bridges, gazebos and trellises, pathways and pavilions.

Its most distinctive feature is the tower, built in 1972 and given conservation status by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2009.

The main tree clusters here include weeping willows, flames of the forest, angsanas and bamboo.

Best known as a prime location for wedding photographs in the 1970s and 1980s, the park saw couples in their wedding finery using the tower and landscaped ponds as backdrops.

The tower, overlooking a pond surrounded by weeping willows, has also featured in the memories of families and parkgoers.

Residents exercised in the park, while students often studied for examinations in its quiet environs.

Nature lovers can see a range of insect life here, such as butterfly species including the common mime, the common grass yellow, the palm bob and the peacock royal.

One can also spot the brightly coloured common scarlet or the pink crimson dropwing dragonfly.

The park's popularity with visitors led the Housing Board to set aside sizeable plots of land within each new public housing estate to serve as regional recreational attractions.