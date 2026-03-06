Asian Insider Podcast
Putrajaya 30 years on: The capital that never quite replaced Kuala Lumpur
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.
Putrajaya, founded in 1995, turned 30 in 2025. As Malaysia’s administrative capital and inspired by Paris, it was supposed to replace the former tin-mining colony that is Kuala Lumpur.
Failure of urban planning that prioritised government offices and grandiosity over organic city life are some of the perceptions cited as to why the city has not lived up to its original promise.
The Straits Times’ Malaysia correspondent Hadi Azmi, who recently moved next door to Putrajaya, tells host and foreign editor Li Xueying, about the disconnect between the ambitious vision for Putrajaya and the ground reality.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:47 The vision and reality of Putrajaya
8:13 The “unfinished bridge” and Putrajaya’s shelved monorail system
10:31 Lack of political will leads to urban planning issues
13:28 Lessons from Putrajaya’s township designs
19:22 Hadi’s personal insights and experience in Putrajaya
Read Hadi Azmi’s article here:
Read Li Xueying’s articles:
Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn:
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter:
Host: Li Xueying ()
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
Follow Asian Insider on Fridays here:
Apple Podcasts:
Feedback to:
SPH Awedio app:
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:
Get more updates:
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: