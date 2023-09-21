Putin welcomes Karabakh truce deal in call with Armenian PM Pashinyan -Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission in the city of Izhevsk, Russia, September 19, 2023. Sputnik/Maxim Blinov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2023. Sputnik/Ilya Pitalev/Kremlin via REUTERS./File Photo
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and the defeated forces who had been trying to maintain decades of ethnic Armenian control of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Kremlin said.

In a statement giving an account of a phone call between Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said Putin "noted with satisfaction that it was possible to overcome the acute phase of the conflict, and welcomed the agreement ... on a complete cessation of hostilities and the holding of negotiations on Sept. 21".

The Kremlin had already said it considered Baku's lightning offensive an internal action on its own sovereign territory, and dismissed allegations from Armenia, Moscow's ally, that Russian peacekeepers had done too little to protect Karabakh's Armenian population. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top