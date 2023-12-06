Putin travels to the Gulf to discuss oil, Gaza and Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin began a one-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation within the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers as well as wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Following are some details of Putin's visit to the Gulf, according to the Kremlin:

Saudi Arabia

* Putin will meet Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time since October 2019.

* Bilateral trade increased by 4.8% in January-September to $1.35 billion.

* Energy cooperation, including within the OPEC+ format, is due to be discussed, as well as North-South international transportation corridor.

* Conflicts in Yemen, Syria and efforts to "ensure stability in the Gulf" will be on the agenda.

UAE

* Putin will hold talks with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. They met this year at the "Russian Davos", an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

* Bilateral trade jumped by 63% in January-September to $8.8 billion.

* OPEC+ and energy cooperation will be a priority at talks.

* Russian energy companies, including Lukoil, Gazprom and Novatek, together with the national company of Abu Dhabi ADNOC, are implementing large joint projects.

* Prospective projects are being discussed in almost all major industries: from car-making, civil aircraft construction, metallurgy to renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies.

* Russian Direct Investment Fund is developing ties with Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala fund.

* Situation in the Middle East in light of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be on the agenda. REUTERS