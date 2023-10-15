Putin to visit China to deepen ‘no-limits’ partnership with Xi

MOSCOW/BEIJING - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Xi Jinping in China this week in a bid to deepen a partnership forged between the United States' two biggest strategic competitors.

Mr Putin will attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Oct 17-18, his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the Hague-based International Criminal Court issued a warrant for him in March over the deportation of children from Ukraine.

China and Russia declared a “no-limits” partnership in February 2022 when he visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

The United States casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat while US President Joe Biden argues that this century will be defined by an existential contest with between democracies and autocracies.

“Over the past decade, Xi has built with Putin’s Russia the most consequential undeclared alliance in the world,” Graham Allison, professor at Harvard University and a former assistant secretary of defence under Bill Clinton, told Reuters.

“The US will have to come to grips with the inconvenient fact that a rapidly rising systemic rival and a revanchist one-dimensional superpower with the largest nuclear arsenal in the world are tightly aligned in opposing the USA.”

Mr Biden has referred to Mr Xi as a “dictator” and has said Mr Putin is a “killer” and a leader who cannot remain in power. Beijing and Moscow have scolded the US leader for those remarks.

Since the Ukraine war, Mr Putin has mostly stayed within the former Soviet Union, though he visited Iran last year for talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

‘No limits’?

Three decades after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia, once the senior partner in the global Communist hierarchy, is now considered a junior partner of a resurgent Communist China under Mr Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi share a broad world view, which sees the West as decadent and in decline just as China challenges US supremacy in everything from quantum computing and synthetic biology to espionage and hard military power.

But Mr Xi, who leads a US$18 trillion (S$24.6 trillion) economy, must balance close personal ties with Mr Putin, with the reality of dealing with the US$27 trillion economy of the United States which is still the world’s strongest military power, and the richest.

The US has warned China against supplying Mr Putin with weapons as Russia, a US$2 trillion economy, battles Ukrainian forces backed by the US and European Union.