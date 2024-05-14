Putin to visit China on May 16-17 in first foreign trip since re-election

Russian President Vladimir Putin last met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October for the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 14, 2024, 03:46 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 03:27 PM

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16 to 17, his first foreign trip since his inauguration for his fifth term as president, the Kremlin said on May 14.

“At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office,” the Kremlin said.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi “will discuss in detail the entire range of issues of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, identify key areas for further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation, and exchange views in detail on the most pressing international and regional issues”.

The Kremlin said after the meeting the two leaders would sign a joint statement.

Reuters reported exclusively in March that Putin would travel to China in May. REUTERS

