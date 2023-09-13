Putin says Russia to help North Korea build satellites

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would help North Korea build satellites and, when asked if he and Kim Jong Un would discuss weapons supplies, said the two leaders would discuss all issues.

When asked by reporters if Russia would help Kim build satellites, Putin replied: "That's why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space."

Putin showed Kim around Russia's most modern space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome. REUTERS