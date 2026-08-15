Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports

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Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia, August 7, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, Aug 15 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Moscow and Pyongyang were actively cooperating across all areas and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday.

In a message to Kim marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Putin said he was confident Russia and North Korea would continue "constructive joint work" on urgent bilateral and international issues, KCNA reported.

Kim, meanwhile, visited Pyongyang's Liberation Tower on Friday to pay tribute to Soviet soldiers who fought against Japan in World War Two, KCNA said. A wreath was laid bearing the words: "We do not forget the feats of the Soviet army martyrs."

Kim said the legacy of blood ties and combat friendship between the two countries had become a cornerstone of their expanding relations, KCNA reported.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also sent Kim greetings, KCNA said.

The messages and Kim's visit underscore deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, which have drawn international concern over North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine. REUTERS