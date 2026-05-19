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Putin says Russia, China ready to back each other on issues such as protecting sovereignty

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Russia's President Vladimir Putin's visit to China begins on May 19, a few days after US President Donald Trump visited Beijing.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin's visit to China begins on May 19, a few days after US President Donald Trump visited Beijing.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TOKYO – Russia and China are ready to support each other on a wide range of issues, including national unity and protection of sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said in a video address ahead of a visit to China starting on May 19.

Relations between Russia and China have reached an “unprecedented level” of mutual understanding and trust, Mr Putin said as he prepared to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks on May 20.

The countries are ready to cooperate on mutually beneficial and equality-based principles and “to support each other on issues affecting the core interests of the two countries, including the protection of sovereignty and national unity”, Mr Putin said. He did not provide any further details.

Russia and China are actively expanding ties in economy, politics and defence, he said, adding that a “close” and “strategic” connection between Moscow and Beijing was playing “a stabilising role” in global relations.

“We are not aligning against anyone, but working for the cause of peace and universal prosperity,” Mr Putin said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.