Putin says Biden's remark about Russian plan to attack NATO is complete rubbish

MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin said U.S. President Joe Biden's remark that Russia would attack a NATO country if he won in Ukraine was complete rubbish, adding that Russia had no interest in fighting with the NATO military alliance. REUTERS
