Putin says Biden's remark about Russian plan to attack NATO is complete rubbish

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver a speech during the 4th Railway Congress at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in Moscow, Russia December 15, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin said U.S. President Joe Biden's remark that Russia would attack a NATO country if he won in Ukraine was complete rubbish, adding that Russia had no interest in fighting with the NATO military alliance. REUTERS

