Putin says Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal achievable with goodwill

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he believed a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achievable if both sides showed goodwill, playing down the difficulty of reaching agreement on their shared border.

"With goodwill on both sides it can all be done," he said.

Putin, speaking at a summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, had earlier proposed holding peace talks between the two nations in Moscow.

Azerbaijan restored control over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh last month with a 24-hour military operation which triggered the exodus of most of the territory's 120,000 ethnic Armenians to Armenia. REUTERS