Putin says Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal achievable with goodwill

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 13, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he believed a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achievable if both sides showed goodwill, playing down the difficulty of reaching agreement on their shared border.

"With goodwill on both sides it can all be done," he said.

Putin, speaking at a summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, had earlier proposed holding peace talks between the two nations in Moscow.

Azerbaijan restored control over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh last month with a 24-hour military operation which triggered the exodus of most of the territory's 120,000 ethnic Armenians to Armenia. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top