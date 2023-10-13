Putin: Israeli ground operation in Gaza will result in civilian losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 13, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS
BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said an Israeli ground operation in Gaza would result in civilian losses and that the main thing was to stop the bloodshed.

Israel's military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks ahead of an expected ground invasion after a devastating weekend attack by the militant group Hamas.

Putin, speaking in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, said the conflict should be resolved by peaceful means and that Russia supports a two-state solution. REUTERS

