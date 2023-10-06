Putin: Hand grenade fragments found in bodies from Prigozhin plane crash

MOSCOW - Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims of a plane crash in August that killed former Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. REUTERS
MOSCOW - Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims of a plane crash in August that killed former Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.