Putin: Hand grenade fragments found in bodies from Prigozhin plane crash

Police officers keep guard at a checkpoint near the site of the crash of a private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Tver region, Russia, August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo
MOSCOW - Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims of a plane crash in August that killed former Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. REUTERS

