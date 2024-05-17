Putin calls U.S. tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles 'unfair competition'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Harbin, China, May 17, 2024. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
May 17, 2024, 07:23 PM
Published
May 17, 2024, 06:18 PM

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a visit to China that U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles were an example of unfair competition.

"Unfortunately, the way the world works today, sometimes situations arise related to unfair competition. This is how the Americans recently imposed sanctions on China on electric transport, on electric cars," said Putin.

"Why? Because Chinese cars have got better," he said.

Putin is in China on a visit designed to further deepen the relationship between the two most powerful rivals of the United States.

Washington this week hiked tariffs on $18 billion in Chinese goods including electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, steel, aluminium, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products, while retaining Trump-era tariffs on over $300 billion in goods. REUTERS

