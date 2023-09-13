At meeting with Kim at Russia’s space centre, Putin says to help North Korea build satellites

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Russia's most modern space rocket launch site on Wednesday, TASS reported, while at home Mr Kim’s military fired two ballistic missiles.

“I am glad to see you,” Mr Putin said as he shook Mr Kim’s hand for around 40 seconds, welcoming him at Vostochny Cosmodrome, a modern space launch facility in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East. “This is our new cosmodrome.”

He also congratulated Mr Kim on a series of North Korean anniversaries, including 75 years since the establishment of North Korea in 1948.

Via a translator, Mr Kim thanked Mr Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.

When asked by reporters if Russia would help Mr Kim build satellites, Mr Putin replied: “That’s why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space.”

The summit between the leaders of the two countries, which have become increasingly isolated internationally, is being watched closely by Washington and allies, who suspect they could agree to trade arms and defence technology.

US and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Mr Kim would discuss providing weapons and ammunition to Russia, which has expended vast stocks in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.

The choice to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome - a symbol of Russia’s ambitions as a space power - was notable, as North Korea twice failed to launch reconnaissance satellites in the past four months.

In footage released by RIA news agency, Mr Kim and Mr Putin are seen shaking hands grinning broadly, standing outside, surrounded by security personnel and Russian media representatives, before walking together into a gleaming glass-walled building.

Television footage showed Mr Putin giving Mr Kim a tour of the facility, which is nestled among the forests of eastern Russia not far from the Chinese border.

Russian media said Mr Putin showed Mr Kim around the building where Russia’s new space launch rocket, the Angara, is assembled. The 42.7m Angara rocket launches objects into low Earth orbit.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, but it is unclear whether any deliveries have been made. Both Russia and North Korea have denied those claims, but promised to deepen defence cooperation.

Hours ahead of the anticipated summit, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from an area near the capital, Pyongyang, into the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military and the Japanese government said.

It was the first such launch by the North while Mr Kim was abroad, analysts said, who has travelled outside the country only seven times in his 12 years in power, all in 2018 and 2019. He also briefly stepped across the inter-Korean border twice.

‘Sensitive areas’

Asked whether the leaders would discuss weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two countries cooperate in “sensitive” areas, which would not be made public, according to the Interfax news agency.

“As neighbours, our countries implement cooperation in sensitive areas that should not become the subject of public disclosure and announcement. But this is quite natural for neighbouring states,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mr Peskov said that Mr Kim’s visit would be a “fully fledged” one and that the two sides would conduct “negotiations”. Humanitarian aid to North Korea and UN Security Council resolutions imposed on Pyongyang may also be discussed, Russian officials have said.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the talks are important considering geopolitical changes in the world.

“Bilateral contacts are very important. And the situation on the Korean Peninsula is, of course, of utmost importance for security and stability in the region,” state news agency RIA quoted ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

The North Korean leader travelled to Russia with his top military officials including Korean People’s Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon and Munitions Industry Department Director Jo Chun Ryong, suggesting an agenda heavy on defence industry cooperation, analysts said.

Mr Kim could offer artillery rounds from North Korea’s large stockpile, which could replenish Russia’s capabilities in the short term, but questions about the ammunition’s quality may limit the overall impact, military analysts said.

South Korea and the United States have warned such a deal would violate UN Security Council resolutions, which Russia as a permanent member of the council voted to approve.

North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia over the Ukraine conflict, and Putin pledged last week to “expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts”. REUTERS