Protests erupt in India after key college entrance test is cancelled

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NEW DELHI, May 12 - Dozens of members of the student wing of India's opposition Congress party protested in New Delhi on Tuesday against the cancellation of a key undergraduate college entrance test after authorities discovered its questions had been leaked.

Here are some details.

• About 2.3 million students across India took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 3 for admission to undergraduate medical programmes.

• The federal National Testing Agency scrapped the test on Tuesday, saying the process could not be allowed to stand and a new date would be set.

• Visuals from news agency ANI showed dozens of protesters from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) chanting slogans, with some also trying to jump police barricades.

• NSUI President Vinod Jakhar demanded "strictest possible action" against those involved in leaking the questions, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying protesters had no faith in the government.

• NEET questions had been similarly leaked in some parts of India in 2024, but the test was not re-run. REUTERS