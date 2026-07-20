Prosecutors win subpoenas for Philippine vice president Duterte's financial records in impeachment case

MANILA, July 20 - The Philippine Senate ordered banks and the Anti-Money Laundering Council on Monday to produce financial records for Vice President Sara Duterte, her husband and several linked entities, a procedural win for prosecutors seeking to prove she amassed unexplained wealth while in office.

The senate, sitting as an impeachment court, restricted how the records may be used, saying they were meant only to establish a starting point to assess Duterte's assets, transactions and business interests during her current term, and not to introduce new allegations.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on May 11 on charges of of unexplained earnings, bribery and corruption. She was also accused of threatening President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady and a former House speaker.

Marcos and Duterte, scions of two of the country's most powerful political dynasties, ran on a joint ticket and won by landslide in 2022, but their alliance later collapsed, with Duterte accusing Marcos of incompetence and a lack of leadership.

"After examining the records sought, the Court finds that the requested documents meet the requirements set forth," said Senator Francis Escudero, who is presiding over the impeachment trial, which has huge implications for Duterte's political future.

The court also granted a subpoena for tax records but stopped short of ordering their release, saying disclosure must first comply with tax confidentiality rules.

A conviction, which requires the votes of at least 16 of the Senate's 24 members, could derail Duterte's plan to run for president in 2028. Duterte has denied any wrongdoing and branded the proceedings as political motivated. REUTERS