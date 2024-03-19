Prosecutors seek death sentence for mastermind of Vietnam’s largest financial scam

Truong My Lan (second from left) is said to have appropriated large sums from a bank the Vietnamese government bailed out. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 04:40 PM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 04:02 PM

HANOI – Vietnamese prosecutors on March 19 called for a death sentence for Truong My Lan, the mastermind of the country’s largest financial fraud case on record, state media reported.

Lan, chairwoman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, is facing a trial in Ho Chi Minh City on accusations of leading a scam of more than US$12 billion (S$16 billion), or around 3 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

“Lan didn’t plead guilty and didn’t show remorse,” the Thanh Nien newspaper cited the prosecutors as saying.

“The consequences are extremely serious and irreparable and, therefore, there must be a strict punishment for Truong My Lan and remove her from the society,” the prosecutors said.

Lan and her accomplices are accused of syphoning off 304 trillion dong (S$16.5 billion) from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which Lan effectively controlled through dozens of proxies, according to investigators.

From early 2018 through October 2022, when SCB was bailed out by the state after a run on its deposits, Lan appropriated large sums by arranging unlawful loans to shell companies, according to public investigators. REUTERS

