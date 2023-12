SEOUL – Madam Lee Kyung-ja, who runs a dog meat stew restaurant in the popular Dongdaemun market, has seen a sudden spike in customers after the announcement that South Korea lawmakers will push for a Bill to end the country’s dog meat trade by 2027.

“The year-end period is usually the off-peak season, but we are suddenly seeing a 30 per cent increase in customers. All sorts of people are coming,” said Madam Lee.